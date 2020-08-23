Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms 00:41

 Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days. CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean

Puerto Rico's governor loses in second primary vote round

 LOIZA, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez on Sunday acknowledged losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi, who briefly served..
WorldNews

Investigation begins into damage at one of the world’s most iconic observatories

 The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. | Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This week, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico — an..
The Verge

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Tropical Storms Laura, Marco form potential double threat to Gulf Coast: What we know

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.
 
USATODAY.com

Harlem Globetrotter Blasts News Anchors For Throwing Banana At Him, 'Egregious'

 A Harlem Globetrotters player says white Alabama news anchors threw a banana and other fruit at him during a January appearance ... and now he's coming forward..
TMZ.com

Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem Globetrotter

 It was one type of fruit they tossed at Maxwell Pearce. He and his manager say neither has apologized. The station's news director did.
CBS News

Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular heatstroke in 2020.

 The Oklahoma girl's death followed three fatalities on Saturday, including two toddler brothers in Alabama and a 4-year-old boy in Texas.
 
USATODAY.com

Mississippi River Mississippi River Major river in the United States

Where you can vote by mail, absentee ballot in the 2020 election

 Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are the only states where absentee voting will not be available to all voters.
USATODAY.com
Experts Say 'Patchwork Of Policies' Are Creating COVID-19 Hotspots [Video]

Experts Say 'Patchwork Of Policies' Are Creating COVID-19 Hotspots

Experts who run the US COVID Atlas say many current COVID-19 hotspots across the country are in areas along state borders. They say that's because different governments have taken different approaches to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes regions in Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as Louisiana and Mississippi, which are effectively separated by the Mississippi River.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Louisiana officers fire 11 rounds, fatally shooting Black man; state police investigate

 Louisiana State Police identified the man killed as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin and said he was carrying a knife before he was fatally shot.
USATODAY.com

Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From Them

 A Black man was fatally shot and killed by cops -- shot 11 times -- as he walked away from them, and it was all caught on video. The man was at a gas station in..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A look at the Tropics, Saturday, August 22, 2020 [Video]

A look at the Tropics, Saturday, August 22, 2020

A look at Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:52Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 5PM update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 5PM update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:46Published
Tropical Storm Marco shifts east [Video]

Tropical Storm Marco shifts east

Tropical storm Marco shifted east on Saturday making a Louisiana landfall more likely.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

aleprechaunist

Register and VOTE - it's your last chance!®️ 🗳️🌊 Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From Them https://t.co/3HKcvJMILM via @TMZ 2 minutes ago

Sanatan_Thought

Sanatan Thought🐟🐢🐗🦁🚹 RT @IndiaToday: #TrayfordPellerin's death prompted a crowd of protesters to gather and demonstrate against the latest fatal police shooting… 4 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday #TrayfordPellerin's death prompted a crowd of protesters to gather and demonstrate against the latest fatal police… https://t.co/SjIdp13sxz 6 minutes ago

1SikKat

SikKat Obey The Phuggin Law Scumbag!! Everyone is Tired of these Lawless Punks!! https://t.co/lwHG592FM5 6 minutes ago

shadabafrozmba

Shadab Afroz RT @AJEnglish: US: Police shoot, kill Black man outside store in Louisiana https://t.co/5lyLeuVgXC 6 minutes ago

GlobalRegina

Global Regina RT @globalnews: Louisiana police shoot, kill Black man outside convenience store https://t.co/TL2eJHfQM1 https://t.co/Kb5PoAdEad 7 minutes ago

demonnseed

Dude™ RT @TMZ: Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From Them https://t.co/0nx8QUxw3q 8 minutes ago

mannystar7

ryden kingspear RT @TMZ: Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From Them https://t.co/MhlDi8h7cG 17 minutes ago