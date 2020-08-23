Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

Experts Say 'Patchwork Of Policies' Are Creating COVID-19 Hotspots



Experts who run the US COVID Atlas say many current COVID-19 hotspots across the country are in areas along state borders. They say that's because different governments have taken different approaches to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes regions in Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as Louisiana and Mississippi, which are effectively separated by the Mississippi River.

