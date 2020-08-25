Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Strengthens As It Heads Toward U.S. Gulf Coast

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura Strengthens As It Heads Toward U.S. Gulf CoastWatch VideoLauren Magarino: "One storm Marco has weakened after making landfall just off Louisiana. Meanwhile, evacuations are underway and a hurricane watch is in effect as Laura has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads for the U. S."

"Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us with the latest details and how people are...
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

MEMA Director talks preparations for storms 01:12

 With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the week ahead.

