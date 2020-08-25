Hurricane Laura Strengthens As It Heads Toward U.S. Gulf Coast
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "One storm Marco has weakened after making landfall just off Louisiana. Meanwhile, evacuations are underway and a hurricane watch is in effect as Laura has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads for the U. S."
"Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us with the latest details and how people are...
With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the week ahead.
The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Storm intensifies as it enters the Gulf, could be a Category 3 at landfall... bizjournals Also reported by •NPR •VOA News
