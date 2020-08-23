|
Iran plane crash: Cockpit exchange recorded after missile hit Ukraine jet
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
All 176 people aboard a Ukrainian plane were killed when it was mistakenly downed by Iran in January.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:10Published
Adama Traore: Wolves winger called up by SpainWolves winger Adama Traore is called up to the Spain squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine
BBC News
Ukraine reports record rise in coronavirus casesKIEV: Ukraine on Thursday reported a record daily increase in coronavirus infections, exceeding 2,000 new cases for the first time. Health authorities recorded..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this