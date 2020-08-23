Global  
 

'He has no principles. None.': Maryanne Trump Barry tears into her brother in secretly taped audio

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
President Trump's older sister Marryanne Trump Barry described her brother as a man with no principles who cannot be trusted.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House 01:25

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.

Donald Trump's Sister Says He's a Liar and a Cheat in Secretly Recorded Audio

 Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump's sister says he's an 'unprincipled phoney'

 Recordings reveal Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, saying her brother "has no principles".
BBC News

US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings

 Washington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series..
WorldNews

'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President

 Donald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio..
New Zealand Herald

Twitter says President Trump’s tweet about mail drop boxes violated its rules but will stay visible

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter has labeled a tweet from President Trump in which he questioned the use of mail drop boxes for the..
The Verge

Face The Nation: Comey, Gottlieb, Robbins

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on James Comey's input on the Justice Department handling of the Russia investigation, colleges struggling with..
CBS News

Gottlieb defends FDA from Trump allegations of political influence

 Mr. Trump claimed Saturday the FDA was slow-walking trials for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
CBS News

Trump's attacks on the US Postal Service are a threat to American democracy

 Getty Images President Trump has bashed and undermined the US Post Office in an attempt to gain an edge in the election. His attacks on the USPS are not just an..
WorldNews

