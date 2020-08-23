|
'He has no principles. None.': Maryanne Trump Barry tears into her brother in secretly taped audio
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
President Trump's older sister Marryanne Trump Barry described her brother as a man with no principles who cannot be trusted.
