Luka Doncic: 'No problems' with Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after apology for 'white boy' comment
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.
Montrezl Harrell American basketball player
Luka Dončić Slovenian basketball player
