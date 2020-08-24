Global  
 

Luka Doncic: 'No problems' with Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after apology for 'white boy' comment

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.
