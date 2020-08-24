|
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theatres slowly reopen
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Los Angeles: After months-long cinema closures, the US box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theatres in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios’ “Unhinged,” a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit. “Unhinged” pocketed more than $4 million over the weekend, a promising result given the challenging environment. In normal times, that figure wouldn’t be much to crow about. However, only a...
