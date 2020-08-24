Global  
 

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theatres slowly reopen

Monday, 24 August 2020
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theatres slowly reopenLos Angeles: After months-long cinema closures, the US box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theatres in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios’ “Unhinged,” a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit. “Unhinged” pocketed more than $4 million over the weekend, a promising result given the challenging environment. In normal times, that figure wouldn’t be much to crow about. However, only a...
Transcript: Eric Garcetti on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that aired Sunday, August 23, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti accuses Trump of "killing Americans" with COVID response

 Garcetti faulted the president and the federal government for failing to control the pandemic, saying it has become "much more of a Latino disease."
Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees

 (LOS ANGELES) — A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal..
Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dead at 68

 You might say God is feeling the 'Noize' now ... Quiet Riot's drummer, Frankie Banali, has died following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Frankie died..
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' gets off to surprisingly strong start as movie theaters cautiously reopen

 Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' has the biggest box-office opening of summer (so far) by default as U.S. movie theaters gingerly reopen amid pandemic.
Russell Crowe talks 'Unhinged,' the benefits of self-isolation and, yes, his new quarantine tractor

 Russell Crowe stars as a deranged stranger pursuing a woman in 'Unhinged.' The actor talks about his new bad guy and the latest vehicle on his farm.
Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers [Video]

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues [Video]

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Today in History for August 24th

 Highlights of this day in history: Hurricane Andrew hits Florida; British troops burn Washington in War of 1812; Pluto demoted as a planet; Pete Rose banned from..
Covid 19 coronavirus: How starving public health fueled the virus in Florida

 On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen tubes in..
How a Russian election hack upended one Florida congressional campaign

 "My opponent… showed up at that debate with a printout of all the documents." Annette Taddeo on what the Russian election hack did to her 2016 Florida..
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner leaves WNBA bubble for personal reasons

 Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has left the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, for personal reasons, the Mercury announced Saturday.
Officer Michael Oxford Is Fired After TikTok Videos Show His Arrest of Black Woman

 The officer “did not meet our core values” in the way he acted, the police department in Gwinnett County, Ga., said.
Georgia cop fired after viral video shows woman being tasered

 An officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia was fired following a controversial arrest that was caught on video and widely shared on social..
White Georgia police officer uses shock weapon on Black woman, faces investigation as video goes viral

 A Gwinnett County police officer in Georgia is under investigation after a viral video showed him using a Taser on a woman.
Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires [Video]

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News [Video]

'Unhinged' and 'SpongeBob Movie' Revive North American Box Office | THR News

The North American box office is resuming after an unprecedented five-month shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:07Published
Are Ants The Cheapest Gardeners On Earth? [Video]

Are Ants The Cheapest Gardeners On Earth?

If you appreciate spring wildflowers like trilliums, bloodroot, or violets, restrain yourself the next time you're tempted to step on an ant. That's because according to Science Magazine, many spring wildflowers in eastern North America bloom thanks to these energetic picnic invaders. The tiny six-legged gardeners have partnered with those plants, as well as about 11,000 others, to disperse their seeds.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

