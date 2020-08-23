|
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' gets off to surprisingly strong start as movie theaters cautiously reopen
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' has the biggest box-office opening of summer (so far) by default as U.S. movie theaters gingerly reopen amid pandemic.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician
Russell Crowe talks 'Unhinged,' the benefits of self-isolation and, yes, his new quarantine tractorRussell Crowe stars as a deranged stranger pursuing a woman in 'Unhinged.' The actor talks about his new bad guy and the latest vehicle on his farm.
USATODAY.com
Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
