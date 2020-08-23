Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' gets off to surprisingly strong start as movie theaters cautiously reopen

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' has the biggest box-office opening of summer (so far) by default as U.S. movie theaters gingerly reopen amid pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Russell Crowe Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Russell Crowe talks 'Unhinged,' the benefits of self-isolation and, yes, his new quarantine tractor

 Russell Crowe stars as a deranged stranger pursuing a woman in 'Unhinged.' The actor talks about his new bad guy and the latest vehicle on his farm.
USATODAY.com
Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers [Video]

Canterbury Cathedral's resident rooster demonstrates perfect timing during morning prayers

Canterbury Cathedral rooster Russell Crow demonstrated his perfect comictiming with his contribution to Thursday's morning prayers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues [Video]

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Unhinged Movie Clip - Right Behind You [Video]

Unhinged Movie Clip - Right Behind You

Unhinged Movie Clip - Right Behind You Plot synopsis: A case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son. US Release Date: August 21,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published
Unhinged with Russell Crowe - Official Retro Trailer [Video]

Unhinged with Russell Crowe - Official Retro Trailer

Check out the official "Retro" trailer for the road rage thriller movie Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte. It stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P...

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:00Published
Russell Crowe On How He Got Into Character For 'Unhinged' [Video]

Russell Crowe On How He Got Into Character For 'Unhinged'

Russell Crowe's new road-rage thriller "Unhinged" opens in Canadian theatres on August 14, becoming the first wide-release movie during lockdown. In an ET Canada exclusive, Sangita Patel spoke with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' gets off to surprisingly strong start as movie theaters cautiously reopen

 Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' has the biggest box-office opening of summer (so far) by default as U.S. movie theaters gingerly reopen amid pandemic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderFOXNews.comNPR

‘Unhinged’ Film Review: Russell Crowe Is a Very Bad Man, and the Movie’s Not So Good Either

‘Unhinged’ Film Review: Russell Crowe Is a Very Bad Man, and the Movie’s Not So Good Either “Unhinged” is the title of the movie, and unhinged pretty much says it all. A brutal action flick that’s running on ugly from start to finish, the film...
The Wrap Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Russell Crowe's lessons from playing bad guys

 For his latest role in "Unhinged," Russell Crowe plays a bad guy he's never played before. He sat down to walk us through everything he's learned from the bad...
Mashable


Tweets about this