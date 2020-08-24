Hong Kong researchers report first coronavirus reinfection
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Hong Kong — A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human reinfection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday. The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may...
A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had the novel coronavirus COVID-19. He had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days.
But according to CNN, a new study shows the same man had COVID-19 a second time, 142 days after the first bout with the illness.
The patient was returning to...