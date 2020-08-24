Global  
 

Hong Kong researchers report first coronavirus reinfection

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Hong Kong researchers report first coronavirus reinfectionHong Kong — A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human reinfection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday. The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again.

Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again. 00:41

 A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had the novel coronavirus COVID-19. He had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days. But according to CNN, a new study shows the same man had COVID-19 a second time, 142 days after the first bout with the illness. The patient was returning to...

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 A new study from Hong Kong details the first documented case of reinfection.
First Documented Coronavirus Reinfection Reported in Hong Kong

 The patient did mount an immune response to the new infection, however, and did not experience symptoms.
Hong Kong Man Reinfected With COVID-19 [Video]

Hong Kong Man Reinfected With COVID-19

Hong Kong Man Reinfected With COVID-19

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

