After Europe and Hong Kong, US reports first case of coronavirus reinfection
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe.
Scientists in Nevada are the latest to report a likely case of COVID-19 reinfection.
They seem to have genetic evidence backing up their claim, as well.
It remains to be seen whether reinfection will..
