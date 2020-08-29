Global  
 

After Europe and Hong Kong, US reports first case of coronavirus reinfection

Zee News Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe.
