As Africa Celebrates Polio-Free Status, Nigeria Says Battle Not Over

VOA News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A region in Africa that includes 43 nations has been certified free of the wild polio virus (Aug. 24) after Nigeria, the last endemic country, recorded no new cases for the past three consecutive years. Nigeria's polio survivors are celebrating the eradication of the virus, even though many still face challenges. Timothy Obiezu profiles the president of Nigeria’s Polio Survivors Association, who has been helping other survivors through sport.
