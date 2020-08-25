Global  
 

US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and breakout Indian-American politician Nikki Haley urged citizens to re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years in the November polls and slammed the Democratic Party for making it “fashionable” to call America a “racist” country. Haley’s prime time speech on Monday night comes a week after California Senator Kamala Harris made history becoming the first Black and Indian-American woman to be chosen for a major party’s presidential ticket. Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President in...
News video: Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country' 02:46

 The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her support for President Donald Trump at the RNC on Monday.

