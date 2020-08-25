|
US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and breakout Indian-American politician Nikki Haley urged citizens to re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years in the November polls and slammed the Democratic Party for making it “fashionable” to call America a “racist” country. Haley’s prime time speech on Monday night comes a week after California Senator Kamala Harris made history becoming the first Black and Indian-American woman to be chosen for a major party’s presidential ticket. Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President in...
