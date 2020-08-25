US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California



Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the fires as more emerge. Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufman said the hundreds of fires were started by lightning. There were approximately 12,000 lightning strikes that started 585 fires in the state over the past week.

