Donald Trump Jr: The son who is Trumpier than Trump

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr: The son who is Trumpier than TrumpOn the first night of the Republican Party convention, the president's...
Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. said China wants 'Beijing Biden' to win the presidential election

 The president's oldest son has the highest profile of all his children in the campaign as a top surrogate, fundraiser and social media presence.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Jr. warns in RNC speech about the "madness" proposed by Democrats

 In his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr., called Joe Biden the "Loch Ness monster of the swamp" as he made the..
CBS News

Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. rioting

 Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
USATODAY.com
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' [Video]

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Donald Trump

Joe Biden in profile [Video]

Joe Biden in profile

Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to bean“ally of the light” against the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.But who is the man looking to take the seat in the Oval Office? Here we take alook at his history in politics and his potential future in the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published

US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)

 By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and..
WorldNews

Trump appreciates India for releasing American pastor

 US President Donald Trump has appreciated India for listening to his request to release an American pastor who was arrested last October on charges of carrying..
IndiaTimes

The Republicans Promised Uplift and Then Tried to Rewrite History

 On the first night of the party’s convention, President Trump painted a rosy portrait of his handling of the virus, and speakers warned of what they believe a..
NYTimes.com

Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 1

 On the first night of the convention, Republicans mounted a misleading defense of President Trump’s record.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States)

Republicans argue for Trump's reelection on first night of RNC

 Republicans Monday night presented their case for why President Trump should remain in the White House for the next four years. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News

Accepting nomination, Trump alleges ballot-rigging

 Donald Trump opened his bid for a second term after securing the Republican nomination Monday, with his party launching its national convention as the US..
WorldNews

Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"

 As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
CBS News

Trump appears in RNC video with essential workers

 The Republicans tried to make the case during the RNC that President Trump had aggressively acted to stop the coronavirus. A video featuring Mr. Trump with..
CBS News

Colbert Compares Trump to Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ RNC Parody (Video)

Colbert Compares Trump to Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ RNC Parody (Video) There probably wasn’t any question about what Stephen Colbert would think about this week’s Republican National Convention. But in case you had any doubts,...
The Wrap

Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"

 Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed...
CBS News

Kimberly Guilfoyle yelled her RNC speech like Dwight Schrute

 Girl, why are you SCREAMING? The Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday, and, while President Trump was a near ubiquitous presence, the real...
Mashable

