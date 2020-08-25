|
Donald Trump Jr: The son who is Trumpier than Trump
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
On the first night of the Republican Party convention, the president's...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Donald Trump Jr. said China wants 'Beijing Biden' to win the presidential electionThe president's oldest son has the highest profile of all his children in the campaign as a top surrogate, fundraiser and social media presence.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. warns in RNC speech about the "madness" proposed by DemocratsIn his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr., called Joe Biden the "Loch Ness monster of the swamp" as he made the..
CBS News
Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. riotingDonald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNCSen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
USATODAY.com
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Joe Biden in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56Published
US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and..
WorldNews
Trump appreciates India for releasing American pastorUS President Donald Trump has appreciated India for listening to his request to release an American pastor who was arrested last October on charges of carrying..
IndiaTimes
The Republicans Promised Uplift and Then Tried to Rewrite HistoryOn the first night of the party’s convention, President Trump painted a rosy portrait of his handling of the virus, and speakers warned of what they believe a..
NYTimes.com
Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 1On the first night of the convention, Republicans mounted a misleading defense of President Trump’s record.
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republicans argue for Trump's reelection on first night of RNCRepublicans Monday night presented their case for why President Trump should remain in the White House for the next four years. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News
Accepting nomination, Trump alleges ballot-riggingDonald Trump opened his bid for a second term after securing the Republican nomination Monday, with his party launching its national convention as the US..
WorldNews
Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
CBS News
Trump appears in RNC video with essential workersThe Republicans tried to make the case during the RNC that President Trump had aggressively acted to stop the coronavirus. A video featuring Mr. Trump with..
CBS News
