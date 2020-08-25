|
Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona, Will Execute Contract Clause Allowing Him to Leave Unilaterally: Report
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has made the decision on his future at FC Barcelona and has reportedly chosen to leave the Catalan club after a season that ended with a 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of FC Barcelona. All through the season, Messi had been publicly critical of the decisions being...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Lionel Messi's Barca Teammates Show Support After Superstar Asks For ReleaseIt may be the end of an era with Barcelona, but Lionel Messi is getting serious love from his longtime teammates on Tuesday ... after the international soccer..
TMZ.com
Lionel Messi hands in Barcelona transfer requestForward Lionel Messi asks to leave Spanish giants Barcelona this summer.
BBC News
60 Minutes archives: Messi’s strategy for successGrowing up, the Argentine soccer star says he "just wanted to have fun"
CBS News
Lionel Messi in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
Messi would be 'welcome' at PSG, says TuchelParis St Germain manager says would be welcome at the club if he ever decided to leave Barcelona but he does not expect the Argentine forward to do so. Messi,..
WorldNews
'Messi is Mr Barcelona' - PSG boss Tuchel expects Messi to stayParis St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says Lionel Messi is "very welcome" at the club - but expects him to remain at Barcelona.
BBC News
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Life is too short to carry grudges – Manchester City chairman opens up over UEFA
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
'Life too short to carry grudges' - Man City chairman reflects on FFP 'challenge'Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says he holds no grudges against Uefa.
BBC News
Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:41Published
Bayern defeat PSG to lift 6th Champions League trophy
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:42Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this