Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona, Will Execute Contract Clause Allowing Him to Leave Unilaterally: Report

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona, Will Execute Contract Clause Allowing Him to Leave Unilaterally: ReportLionel Messi has made the decision on his future at FC Barcelona and has reportedly chosen to leave the Catalan club after a season that ended with a 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of FC Barcelona. All through the season, Messi had been publicly critical of the decisions being...
