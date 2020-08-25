Global  
 

Immigration services cancels plans to furlough two-thirds of workforce amid COVID-19

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020
The plan to furlough about two-thirds of USCIS workers would have effectively brought the nation's immigration system to a standstill.
