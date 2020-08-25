|
Immigration services cancels plans to furlough two-thirds of workforce amid COVID-19
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The plan to furlough about two-thirds of USCIS workers would have effectively brought the nation's immigration system to a standstill.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services immigration benefits agency of the United States government
Immigration Agency Averts Work Force Furloughs, but Deep Cuts LoomPlunging revenue from immigration fees nearly forced U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to furlough more than two-thirds of its work force. Now cuts will..
NYTimes.com
