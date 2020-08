Serena Williams crashes out of Western and Southern Open tournament Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals. Sakkari next faces Briton Johanna Konta, who got past Vera Zvonareva 6-4 6-2. The tournament, the final...