Raptors coach says game boycott 'is on the table' as show of protest Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the idea of a boycott "is on the table" after players from his team and the Boston Celtics met Tuesday night in advance of their NBA playoff series. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott



[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this