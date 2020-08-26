Wisconsin: National Guard deployed after Kenosha shooting, suspect arrested
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () US police say they have arrested a teenage suspect after two people were shot dead during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. President Trump has deployed federal law enforcement and the National Guard.
Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.
Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park..