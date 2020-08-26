|
Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA play-off game after Jacob Blake shooting
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks did not appear for game five of their NBA play-off series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game Against Magic Over Jacob Blake ShootingThe Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday ... electing to not take the court in protest after the Jacob Blake..
TMZ.com
Giannis, Bucks move within 1 game of closing out MagicLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter..
WorldNews
Upset at Jacob Blake shooting, Bucks' George Hill questions playing in NBA bubbleBucks guard George Hill called the video of the Jacob Blake shooting "sickening" and questioned the NBA even being in the bubble.
USATODAY.com
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
