Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA play-off game after Jacob Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday ... electing to not take the court in protest after the Jacob Blake..

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter..

Bucks guard George Hill called the video of the Jacob Blake shooting "sickening" and questioned the NBA even being in the bubble.

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoff series in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin



The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting today's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, according to reports.

Ric Bucher: Giannis' vision of success isn't fame & big markets, it's repaying a debt to the Milwaukee Bucks



Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the Milwaukee Bucks if they don't win the NBA Finals. Hear why Bucher is certain that Giannis' loyalty remains with the..