Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA play-off game after Jacob Blake shooting

BBC News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks did not appear for game five of their NBA play-off series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 Of NBA Playoffs In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 Of NBA Playoffs In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting 00:35

 The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the recent Jacob Blake shooting, CBS Sports reports. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game Against Magic Over Jacob Blake Shooting

 The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday ... electing to not take the court in protest after the Jacob Blake..
TMZ.com

Giannis, Bucks move within 1 game of closing out Magic

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter..
WorldNews

Upset at Jacob Blake shooting, Bucks' George Hill questions playing in NBA bubble

 Bucks guard George Hill called the video of the Jacob Blake shooting "sickening" and questioned the NBA even being in the bubble.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published
NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting [Video]

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published
Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name [Video]

Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name

The late NBA legend passed away earlier this year after he was involved in a helicopter crash that killed eight others .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Orlando Magic Orlando Magic American professional basketball team based in Orlando, FL


Related videos from verified sources

Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoff series in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin [Video]

Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoff series in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting today’s Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, according to reports.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:34Published
Ric Bucher: Giannis' vision of success isn't fame & big markets, it's repaying a debt to the Milwaukee Bucks [Video]

Ric Bucher: Giannis' vision of success isn't fame & big markets, it's repaying a debt to the Milwaukee Bucks

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the Milwaukee Bucks if they don't win the NBA Finals. Hear why Bucher is certain that Giannis' loyalty remains with the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published
Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue [Video]

Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue

As the Bucks try to compete for a title, they continue to think about the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Players Reportedly Boycott NBA Playoff Game to Protest Jacob Blake’s Shooting by Police

 Milwaukee Bucks players boycott Game 5 of NBA playoffs to protest Jacob Blake's shooting by Kenosha, Wisconsin police
Mediaite Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC SportCBC.caIndependentMarketWatch

Tweets about this