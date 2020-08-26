|
Kenny Smith walks off TNT pregame show in support of NBA players' protest
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Former NBA star Kenny Smith showed his solidarity with the league-wide protest over Jacob Blake shooting, leaving his TNT colleagues stunned.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenny Smith American basketball player and sports commentator
TNT (American TV network) American pay television channel
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Bucks players explain their decision not to play: 'Our focus today cannot be on basketball'In a statement addressing their boycott of Wednesday's NBA playoff game, Bucks players call for lawmakers, police to enact immediate reforms.
USATODAY.com
NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycottThe NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin...
CBS News
Live Updates: Teenager Is Arrested After 2 Are Fatally Shot in KenoshaThe fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued, with more protests expected and the N.B.A. calling off three playoff games.
NYTimes.com
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this