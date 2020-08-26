Kenny Smith walks off TNT pregame show in support of NBA players' protest

In a statement addressing their boycott of Wednesday's NBA playoff game, Bucks players call for lawmakers, police to enact immediate reforms.

The NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin...

