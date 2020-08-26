Global  
 

Kenny Smith walks off TNT pregame show in support of NBA players' protest

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Former NBA star Kenny Smith showed his solidarity with the league-wide protest over Jacob Blake shooting, leaving his TNT colleagues stunned.
