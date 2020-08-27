Trevor Noah Wants to Know Why Cops Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times but Peacefully Arrested Kyle Rittenhouse (Video) Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Trevor Noah wants to know why cops in Kenosha, Wis. shot Jacob Blake but peacefully arrested Kyle Rittenhouse. The “Daily Show” host called “bulls—” on it all.



First, Noah called “bulls—” on Rittenhouse and his group driving into town “to protect a business,” as Noah put in into air quotes.



“Enough with this militia bulls—,” Noah said. “This isn’t the battle of Yorktown.”



Call it what it is, Noah said: Rittenhouse’s group is “a gang.”



“It really made me wonder why some people get shot seven times in the back while other people are treated like human beings and reasoned with and taken into custody with no bullets in their bodies?” he said.



Noah continued: “Why is it that the police decide that some threats must be extinguished immediately, while other threats get the privilege of being diffused?”



“I’m asking these as questions, but I feel like we know the answer,” Noah concluded the Wednesday segment. “The answer is that the gun doesn’t matter as much as who is holding the gun, because to some people, black skin is the most threatening weapon of all.”



Watch the video above.



Demonstrations erupted in Kenosha on Sunday night after Blake was shot seven times by police in front of his children as he reached inside his car. On Tuesday night, two people were killed and a third person injured amid the protests. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois teenager and self-described militia member, was arrested and charged on Wednesday for the murders.



Witness reports hold that Rittenhouse, was seen near the protests but not amid them, carrying an assault rifle, before abruptly running unprovoked toward demonstrators just prior to the murders. Video footage of the incident showed that a group of people began chasing after Rittenhouse, who was armed with a rifle. Rittenhouse tripped and fell, then shot at some of the people who were chasing him, according to the footage. According to some witness reports, Rittenhouse then walked toward law enforcement officials in an apparent attempt to surrender, but officers did not stop or arrest him.



Rittenhouse returned to Illinois, where he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.



The shooting of Jacob Blake by officers was also partially captured on video. Witnesses at the scene said that Blake had attempted to break up a verbal altercation between two women when he was approached by police officers and shot after declining to speak them, according to Kenosha News. Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake, said Blake was shot in front of his three sons, who were inside the vehicle, and that he is now paralyzed.



