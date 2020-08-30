Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Killed In Portland As Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash

Eurasia Review Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
One Killed In Portland As Protesters, Trump Supporters ClashBy Ken Bredemeier

Police say one man was shot dead late Saturday in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon as Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump clashed in the streets.

A rally supporting the U.S. leader drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city, some of whom shot...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Protesters, Trump Supporters Gather Outside Fort McHenry Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech

Protesters, Trump Supporters Gather Outside Fort McHenry Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech 02:19

 Protesters, Trump Supporters Gather Outside Fort McHenry Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash [Video]

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash

One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Further footage of protests in Washington, D.C. as Trump accepts GOP nomination [Video]

Further footage of protests in Washington, D.C. as Trump accepts GOP nomination

Protesters gather at the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. tonight (August 28) as President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination. The angry crowds chanted and marched through the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:32Published
Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention [Video]

Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention

Protesters marched and drove a yellow school bus to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening (August 28) as President Trump spoke on the last night of the Republican National..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Patriot Prayer leaders says Portland shooting victim supported group

 The man killed after Portland protesters clashed with Trump supporters was a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, it was reported Sunday.
FOXNews.com

One shot dead in Portland as Donald Trump supporters clash with BLM protesters

 One person has been shot dead as a caravan of President Donald Trump's supporters drove through downtown Portland, Oregon, and clashed with counter-protesters.
SBS

1 dead after protesters, Trump supporters clash in embattled Portland

 One person was fatally shot in Portland after Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with Trump supporters in a caravan hundreds of vehicles long.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this