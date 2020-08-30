One Killed In Portland As Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

By Ken Bredemeier



Police say one man was shot dead late Saturday in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon as Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump clashed in the streets.



