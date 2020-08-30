|
|
|
One Killed In Portland As Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
By Ken Bredemeier
Police say one man was shot dead late Saturday in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon as Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump clashed in the streets.
A rally supporting the U.S. leader drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city, some of whom shot...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|