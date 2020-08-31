|
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, , amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police. Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets and retweets the day after a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, where a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city's streets. Trump praised the caravan participants as ``GREAT PATRIOTS!'' and retweeted what appeared to be the dead...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of wordsA fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayorUS president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
New Zealand Herald
Race to the White House: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violenceDemocrats today accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
New Zealand Herald
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential RaceA fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Portland clashes: Chad Wolf blames city Democrat officials over street 'chaos'Acting US homeland security secretary says politicians have let protests turn into "lawlessness and chaos".
BBC News
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia postWashington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid..
WorldNews
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, WisconsinThe Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News
Oregon State of the United States of America
Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protestsPresident Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News
DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
Man killed in Portland protest was Patriot Prayer 'supporter'The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the..
New Zealand Herald
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Cops in Washington D.C. Pull Two People Out BLM-Tagged VanCops in Washington D.C. pulled two people out of a van that was tagged with Black Lives Matter signage ... and the encounter was caught on camera. The wild scene..
TMZ.com
Million Person March protest against systemic racism
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03Published
Wild Fist Fight in Portland Between BLM Protesters and Counter-ProtestersPortland was the scene of violence Saturday which left one person dead ... and this fistfight early in the protest/counter-protest between a Trump supporter and..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this