'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violenceWASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, , amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police. Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets and retweets the day after a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, where a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city's streets. Trump praised the caravan participants as ``GREAT PATRIOTS!'' and retweeted what appeared to be the dead...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden Says Trump And Associates Are Rooting For Violence

Biden Says Trump And Associates Are Rooting For Violence 00:37

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says Trump and his allies are "rooting for violence". He says this is because it allows them to drive fear for political gain. Biden's comments come as Trump champions a "law and order" reelection message. Trump's message seizes on some incidences of violence...

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

 A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
 
Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayor

 US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
Race to the White House: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence

 Democrats today accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race

 A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Portland clashes: Chad Wolf blames city Democrat officials over street 'chaos'

 Acting US homeland security secretary says politicians have let protests turn into "lawlessness and chaos".
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

 Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid..
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020

 Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting [Video]

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

Man killed in Portland protest was Patriot Prayer 'supporter'

 The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the..
New Zealand Herald

Cops in Washington D.C. Pull Two People Out BLM-Tagged Van

 Cops in Washington D.C. pulled two people out of a van that was tagged with Black Lives Matter signage ... and the encounter was caught on camera. The wild scene..
Million Person March protest against systemic racism [Video]

Million Person March protest against systemic racism

Interview with Anthony Spencer a protest organiser as demonstrators gather atNotting Hill gate for the 'Million People March' against systemic racism,before marching to Hyde Park. The purpose of the march is to call for an endof racial discrimination against ethnic minorities in the UK and elsewhere,inspired by the historic action taking in the USA in 1995. The march is madeall the more poignant following a series of Black Lives Matter protestsworldwide in recent months, following the deaths of George Floyd and BellyMujinga, and the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, USA.

Wild Fist Fight in Portland Between BLM Protesters and Counter-Protesters

 Portland was the scene of violence Saturday which left one person dead ... and this fistfight early in the protest/counter-protest between a Trump supporter and..
1 killed as armed Donald Trump supporters attack BLM protesters in Portland

1 killed as armed Donald Trump supporters attack BLM protesters in Portland One person was shot and killed late on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters...
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who...
Portland Protesters Set Sights on Mayor's Condo, Police Union Building

 Protesters in Portland gathered Friday in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler's condo and the building that houses the city's police union, The Oregonian reported.
