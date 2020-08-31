|
Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden releases statement condemning Portland protestsJoe Biden condemns the "unacceptable" violence in Portland while criticizing President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News
President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and PortlandPresident Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrestPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland
Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson
Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayorUS president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
What is the right-wing group Patriot Prayer linked to Portland confrontations and who is Joey Gibson?The fatal shooting of a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer has shined a spotlight on the group and its founder, Joey Gibson.
Man killed in Portland protest was Patriot Prayer 'supporter'The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the..
Street Violence Hangs Over the CampaignKillings in Oregon and Wisconsin reverberate in the 2020 race: This is your morning tip sheet.
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violenceWASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
Race to the White House: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violenceDemocrats today accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protestsPresident Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News
Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in KenoshaPresident Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News
Don't get too excited about Biden's lead in the polls: a close election is dangerousBiden is leading in the polls now, but bigger leads than his have been blown so the only way to get Trump out of office will be to have an overwhelming..
USATODAY.com
