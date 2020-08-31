Global  
 

Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump to visit Kenosha

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha 01:16

 US President Donald Trump is to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The cityhas seen widespread unrest since a black man was shot in the back andseriously injured by a policeman.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden releases statement condemning Portland protests

 Joe Biden condemns the "unacceptable" violence in Portland while criticizing President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and Portland

 President Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrest

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets [Video]

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Kate Brown Kate Brown American politician and 38th governor of Oregon

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published
Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson [Video]

Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson

At a time when US police officers are under extraordinarily close scrutiny, a crowd of Oregon state troopers failed en masse. Gizmodo reports the trio came into a coffee shop not wearing masks, despite Oregon Gov. Kate Brown having mandated them that very day. When the store’s assistant manager told the troopers masks were required if they wanted to order something, they refused on the ground of civil liberties. Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Oregon State Police Oregon State Police law enforcement agency of the U.S. state of Oregon


Patriot Prayer American far-right political group

Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayor

 US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
New Zealand Herald

What is the right-wing group Patriot Prayer linked to Portland confrontations and who is Joey Gibson?

 The fatal shooting of a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer has shined a spotlight on the group and its founder, Joey Gibson.
USATODAY.com

Man killed in Portland protest was Patriot Prayer 'supporter'

 The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the..
New Zealand Herald

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Street Violence Hangs Over the Campaign

 Killings in Oregon and Wisconsin reverberate in the 2020 race: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews

Race to the White House: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence

 Democrats today accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
New Zealand Herald

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

 President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News

Don't get too excited about Biden's lead in the polls: a close election is dangerous

 Biden is leading in the polls now, but bigger leads than his have been blown so the only way to get Trump out of office will be to have an overwhelming..
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting [Video]

President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting

The shooting death of a man associated with a right-wing group during unrest in Portland prompted 89 tweets from President Donald Trump in just over two hours. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15Published
Portland Protests Turn Deadly [Video]

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published
1 Dead Following Violent Clashes In Portland [Video]

1 Dead Following Violent Clashes In Portland

Violence broke out during a recent protest in Oregon's largest city. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published

