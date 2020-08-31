Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit

Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson



At a time when US police officers are under extraordinarily close scrutiny, a crowd of Oregon state troopers failed en masse. Gizmodo reports the trio came into a coffee shop not wearing masks, despite Oregon Gov. Kate Brown having mandated them that very day. When the store’s assistant manager told the troopers masks were required if they wanted to order something, they refused on the ground of civil liberties. Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970