Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump to ‘Reconsider’ Kenosha Visit

The Wrap Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump to ‘Reconsider’ Kenosha VisitWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Trump on Sunday urging him to “reconsider” his plans to visit Kenosha, where protests and violence are still unfolding following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

“This past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant,” Evers wrote. “When I visited Kenosha last week, what I saw was a community working to deal with the trauma and pain of these events and extreme loss.”

The White House announced on Saturday that Trump would visit Kenosha on Tuesday, two weeks after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a white police officer, paralyzing him from the waist down. During the unrest that followed, two people were fatally shot and a third was wounded as several buildings were looted and set ablaze. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois, has been charged in connection to the killings. On Friday, Trump said of the shooting, “It was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly, and I think most people would agree with that.”

But Evers says that he fears Trump’s presence will do more harm than good.

*Also Read:* Chris Wallace Asks Trump Campaign if President Is 'Just Going to Ignore Public Health Guidelines' (Video)

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” he wrote. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

Evers sentiments were echoed by state Attorney General Josh Kaul, who warned that Trump “should rethink his plans and give Kenosha residents space to heal.”

“Instead of thinking about what’s best for Donald Trump’s campaign, he and his advisors — for once — need to think about what’s best for the people he was elected to represent and not come to Kenosha this week,” Kaul tweeted. “A president should be coming to Kenosha–to help people, to listen, to condemn violence and vigilantism, and to lead. But we know that isn’t Donald Trump.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter

#DeleteFacebook Trends as Mark Zuckerberg Admits 'Operational Mistake' Over Kenosha Militia Page (Video)

Tucker Carlson Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering 2 Kenosha Protesters (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha 18:56

 Evers speaks along with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin Gov. Evers Urges President Trump To Reconsider Visiting Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Evers Urges President Trump To Reconsider Visiting Kenosha

Sunday marks one week since Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police and left paralyzed.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:27Published
Donald Trump to visit Kenosha [Video]

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha

US President Donald Trump is to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The cityhas seen widespread unrest since a black man was shot in the back andseriously injured by a policeman.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests [Video]

Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests

We're learning more today about the officer who shot Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation, and after three days of violent..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Democrats want Donald Trump to cancel his planned visit to Kenosha

 Wisconsin's lieutenant governor says his state doesn't need a visit from Donald Trump as top Democrats accuse the president of seeking to exacerbate violence.
SBS Also reported by •Daily Caller

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor: State Does Not Need a Visit From Trump

 Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his "incendiary remarks" on the...
Newsmax

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sends letter to Trump asking to 'reconsider' visit to Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing'

 The White House said Trump still intends on going, citing the "the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President's visit."
Business Insider


Tweets about this