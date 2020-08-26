Global  
 

Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103

VOA News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
His work paved the way for the programming language BASIC
 Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the electrical engineer died aged 103.

