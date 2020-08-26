Global
Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103
Thursday, 27 August 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
His work paved the way for the programming language BASIC
Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103
00:41
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the electrical engineer died aged 103.
