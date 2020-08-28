|
Paris masks up as European leaders warn virus fight getting tougher
Paris: Masks became compulsory outdoors all over Paris on Friday as France joined a growing global battle against new virus outbreaks, while Germany warned the crisis will be “more difficult” in the autumn and winter. There has been a surge of infections in many countries as well as a rising global death toll, which now stands at more than 832,000. See more France scales down Bastille Day parade in concession to COVID-19 France's Rodin Museum sells bronzes to weather COVID-19 crisis Pictures: Paris St-Germain complete domestic treble in France with League Cup win Photos: Mont Blanc mountain in France reopens for tourists In the worst-hit United States, where there are more than 180,000...
