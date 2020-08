Italian migrant hotspot on the brink of collapse after nearly a thousand migrants disembark



The Italian coast guard also transported to Lampedusa another 49 people on Saturday from Banksy's rescue ship Louise Michel.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00 Published 11 hours ago

Migrants on Banksy ship transferred



German charity Sea-Watch sent help on Saturday (August 29) to a rescue boat funded by British street artist Banksy after the vessel issued urgent calls for assistance, saying it was stranded in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 13 hours ago