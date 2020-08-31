Global  
 

Steve Bannon gets May 2021 trial date in We Build the Wall fraud case

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Steve Bannon gets May 2021 trial date in We Build the Wall fraud caseBannon was arrested in August on a luxury yacht and is alleged to have siphoned money from an online fundraiser for Trump’s border wall The judge overseeing the New York fraud case against former Trump campaign manager and White House strategist Steve Bannon has set a trial date of 24 May 2021, but...
Trial date for Bannon and co-defendants set for May 2021

 Bannon's three co-defendants also pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during an initial appearance Monday.
CBS News

Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is 'political hit job' victim

 Former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who was arrested this week for defrauding donors to a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, has said he is the..
WorldNews
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

