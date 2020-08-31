|
Steve Bannon gets May 2021 trial date in We Build the Wall fraud case
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Bannon was arrested in August on a luxury yacht and is alleged to have siphoned money from an online fundraiser for Trump’s border wall The judge overseeing the New York fraud case against former Trump campaign manager and White House strategist Steve Bannon has set a trial date of 24 May 2021, but...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
Trial date for Bannon and co-defendants set for May 2021Bannon's three co-defendants also pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during an initial appearance Monday.
CBS News
Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is 'political hit job' victimFormer top Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who was arrested this week for defrauding donors to a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, has said he is the..
WorldNews
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:05Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published
AP Top Stories Aug. 31 PHere are the top stories for Monday, August 31st: Trump won't meet with Jacob Blake family during Kenosha visit; Biden says Trump foments division; First flight..
USATODAY.com
Twitter flags Trump campaign's out-of-context video of Joe Biden as 'manipulated media'The video tweeted out by an official Trump campaign account was edited to remove context from Joe Biden's speech that shows he was quoting Trump.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden spar over response to protestsCBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the president's upcoming trip to Kenosha..
CBS News
Trump holds news conference at the White HouseThe president's news conference comes after Democratic nominee Joe Biden's speech on violence in American cities.
CBS News
New York City Largest city in the United States
US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets in New YorkBritain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News
Revel launches its shared electric mopeds in San FranciscoPhoto by Sean O’Kane / The Verge
Revel’s shared electric mopeds are now available in San Francisco, with over 430 mopeds scattered across in the..
The Verge
How the police’s grasp on bureaucracy makes their budget so hard to cutThousands of protesters gathered at McCarren Park in Brooklyn for a massive march around Williamsburg, making a loud call for the defunding of the police force...
The Verge
Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top awardNEW YORK — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this