Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl



Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter. The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand. Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".

