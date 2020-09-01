Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
For the second consecutive series, the Bucks dropped Game 1. But the stakes are higher now. Miami is better than Orlando, the Bucks' first-round foe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler American basketball player


Heat Heat Energy transfer, other than by thermodynamic work or by transfer of matter


Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team

Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offs

 The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News

Bucks return to floor after protest to close out Magic in Game 5

 Three days after sparking a league-wide protest against police brutality, the Bucks returned and closed out the Magic with a 118-104 win in Game 5.
USATODAY.com

MLB protests continue: A's-Rangers, Phillies-Nationals, Twins-Tigers, Red Sox-Blue Jays games won't be played

 It was the Brewers – based about 40 miles from Kenosha, and following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks – who first decided to sit out on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

Andre Iguodala on the NBA's return following Jacob Blake's shooting

 The NBA playoffs resume Saturday, following a three-day, player-led boycott of games. The "pause," as they've called it, came in the wake of Jacob Blake's..
CBS News
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl [Video]

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl

Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter. The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand. Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice

 All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet..
WorldNews
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV

 A US police officer's wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon, police said..
New Zealand Herald
Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida [Video]

Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling. They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus. Treating the crushing wave of COVID-19 patients has been difficult, reports Huffpost. 10,000 new cases a day became the norm across the state in July. Many frontline workers are frustrated with the government's inability to coordinate an adequate response.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter [Video]

Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter

According to the Miami-Dade County Government, the county has seen a 68% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott [Video]

Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks go before cameras to read a team statement explaining their decision to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic do to "racial injustices."

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published
Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of playoff series against Orlando Magic [Video]

Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of playoff series against Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to have boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, according to social media reports.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:10Published
Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoff series in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin [Video]

Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoff series in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting today’s Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, according to reports.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Miami Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick Back At Practice After Mother’s Death

 Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Monday after missing a scrimmage following his mother's death.
cbs4.com

Godoy’s Goal Helps Nashville Beat Inter Miami

 Anibal Godoy scored his first goal in three years, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday night in a matchup of expansion...
cbs4.com

Customers ‘Hearbroken’ As Landmark Miami Beach Restaurant David’s Cafe Cafecito Closes For Good

 David's Cafe Cafecito, a landmark restaurant in Miami Beach, is closing its doors Monday after 42 years. 
cbs4.com


Tweets about this