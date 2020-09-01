|
Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
For the second consecutive series, the Bucks dropped Game 1. But the stakes are higher now. Miami is better than Orlando, the Bucks' first-round foe.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jimmy Butler American basketball player
Heat Energy transfer, other than by thermodynamic work or by transfer of matter
Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team
Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offsThe Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News
Bucks return to floor after protest to close out Magic in Game 5Three days after sparking a league-wide protest against police brutality, the Bucks returned and closed out the Magic with a 118-104 win in Game 5.
USATODAY.com
MLB protests continue: A's-Rangers, Phillies-Nationals, Twins-Tigers, Red Sox-Blue Jays games won't be playedIt was the Brewers – based about 40 miles from Kenosha, and following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks – who first decided to sit out on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
Andre Iguodala on the NBA's return following Jacob Blake's shootingThe NBA playoffs resume Saturday, following a three-day, player-led boycott of games. The "pause," as they've called it, came in the wake of Jacob Blake's..
CBS News
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial InjusticeAll three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet..
WorldNews
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
Miami City in Florida, United States
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUVA US police officer's wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon, police said..
New Zealand Herald
Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this