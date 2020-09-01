Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world

L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work



In July, some employees at L'Oreal's New York office learned they would go back into the office after months of working from home. In an email to staff L'Oreal's HR chief, Stephane Charbonnier, said they planed to increase its current maximum of 25% of employees at the office to 50%. CNN obtained the email, which said worker "will be expected to be onsite if you are assigned by your manager to be onsite." The only exception is approved paid-time off or a reason approved by the company.

