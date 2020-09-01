Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the worldMusk passed Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg Monday as shares of Tesla Inc. continued their unrelenting rally after undergoing a forward stock split. Musk is now worth $115.4 billion compared with $110.8 billion for Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Also Monday, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott became the world’s richest woman, passing L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. Scott,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Elon Musk Thinks His Treatment of Workers Is a “Trade Secret”

 Leave it to Elon Musk and his ilk to show that paying companies to create good, green jobs is easier said than done. Right now, his companies are opposing a..
WorldNews

Tesla Foils Ransomware Attack After Employee Rejects Bitcoin Bribe Worth $1 Million

 Tesla’s Elon Musk has said the company recently foiled attempts to infect its computer network with malicious software, after an employee cooperated with the..
WorldNews

Elon Musk demonstrates brain-computer technology Neuralink in pig

 Elon Musk unveiled the design of his company's Neuralink brain implant and the robot surgeon used to implant it which is hoped will help people suffering from..
New Zealand Herald

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook

Facebook India accused of deleting anti-Muslim posts

 Bengaluru — India’s minister of information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused some Facebook employees of blocking right-wing views in the nation,..
WorldNews
Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election [Video]

Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook saying he was “concerned” about America’s election infrastructure.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP

 Party MP Derek O'Brien, who has written the letter to Zuckerberg also makes a reference to an earlier meeting between the two, where some of these concerns were..
IndiaTimes

Facebook ‘vested lobby’ working to ‘discredit India’s democratic process’: Prasad to Zuckerberg

 Amid a raging controversy over political bias and interference on Facebook at the behest of its senior Indian officials, the government on Tuesday wrote a..
IndiaTimes

Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Facebook allows ads to be served to mainland China users

 Facebook Inc. has been allowing advertisers to target users in mainland China, despite a ban on the company’s social networks there that prohibits citizens..
WorldNews
Facebook restricts ads posing as news articles [Video]

Facebook restricts ads posing as news articles

Just months before the presidential election, Facebook Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new policy that would prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from running ads presented as news articles. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO [Video]

'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO

In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company against allegations by critics that the social network has hurt competitors with their business practices.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

MacKenzie Scott MacKenzie Scott Billionaire American novelist, former wife of Jeff Bezos


Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

The MINI Cooper Electric beats the Tesla Model 3 on just one point — but it's a crucial one

 Matthew DeBord/Insider A few years back, I tested a Tesla Model 3 and was blown away by the greatness of the car.More recently, I reviewed a MINI Cooper SE..
WorldNews

Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs

 SAN FRANCISCO: EV maker Tesla has rolled out a software update that will let its vehicles Autopilot system detect speed limit signs using cameras. When the..
WorldNews
S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years [Video]

S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok. Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers French businesswoman, billionaire


L'Oréal International cosmetics and beauty company

L’Oréal Joins U.S. Plastics Pact [Video]

L’Oréal Joins U.S. Plastics Pact

The beauty industry is a big consumer of plastic. Business leaders in the industry have begun to address the use of plastics. So, they devised U.S. Plastics Pact. Companies who sign on would commit to 100-Percent Sustainable Packaging by 2025. One of the biggest beauty brands in the world, L'Oreal, has now signed on to the pact. According to Allure the timing for L'Oréal couldn't be better.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work [Video]

L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work

In July, some employees at L'Oreal's New York office learned they would go back into the office after months of working from home. In an email to staff L'Oreal's HR chief, Stephane Charbonnier, said they planed to increase its current maximum of 25% of employees at the office to 50%. CNN obtained the email, which said worker "will be expected to be onsite if you are assigned by your manager to be onsite." The only exception is approved paid-time off or a reason approved by the company.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Bloomberg Billionaires Index Index tracks daily wealth of 500 richest people on planet

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World [Video]

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-largest gain behind Jeff Bezos' $73 billion increase. Read more: Bruce Fraser outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 286% as a hedge-fund manager before switching to real-estate investing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet Maye Musk: Model, Dietician, Domestic Abuse Survivor, Mother Of Elon Musk [Video]

Meet Maye Musk: Model, Dietician, Domestic Abuse Survivor, Mother Of Elon Musk

She's gracing the covers of magazines, walking glamorous runways around the world, and landing national modeling contracts -- and at age 71, the South African-Canadian supermodel is only getting..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:12Published
Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World [Video]

Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World

Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet. The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

The MINI Cooper Electric beats the Tesla Model 3 on just one point — but it's a crucial one

The MINI Cooper Electric beats the Tesla Model 3 on just one point — but it's a crucial one Matthew DeBord/Insider A few years back, I tested a Tesla Model 3 and was blown away by the greatness of the car.More recently, I reviewed a MINI Cooper SE...
WorldNews Also reported by •Autocar

Watch: Tesla Model 3 And Porsche Taycan Racing In Nürburgring

 It is a delight for EV enthusiasts to see Tesla Model 3 Performance and Porsche Taycan 4S racing in Nürburgring. At times when sporting events are on a halt,...
Fossbytes Also reported by •Autocar

Here's One Way Tesla Isn't Like Amazon: CEO Pay

 There's one comparison to Amazon that isn't flattering to electric car manufacturer Tesla, and it concerns the compensation of their chief executive officers.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

speedluxcom

SpeedLux Tesla cars now capable to visually detect speed limit signs https://t.co/pZANClKdcm #Tesla #cars #TeslaModel… https://t.co/EvmJ8yvvbF 15 hours ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer .@Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs https://t.co/xu0ui2LSPk | #technology #technews #IT #AI #ML #RPA #IoT @elonmusk 15 hours ago

HSR_Motors

HSR Motors Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs https://t.co/XC1RnDf2BY 16 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limi… https://t.co/1LJzImcqwk 21 hours ago

SamoNaro

Samson Narokobi #Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs. FSD rolled out in stages since earlier this year. $tsla https://t.co/OdgN53biWv 22 hours ago

_autocrat

Anirudha RT @ETAuto: ETAuto | Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs #TeslaLatestSoftwareUpdate #AutopilotSystem #Tesla #ElonMusk #Tesl… 2 days ago

ETAuto

ET Auto ETAuto | Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs #TeslaLatestSoftwareUpdate #AutopilotSystem #Tesla… https://t.co/N79X8J3YCz 2 days ago

OfficialGadget2

Gadget2 Tesla cars to now visually detect speed limit signs https://t.co/DHWmbcE02K #Technology #ElonMusk #Tesla https://t.co/sRd07GU0U6 2 days ago