Are Lloyds shares finally cheap enough to buy? Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The The Lloyds LSE : LLOY) share price has slumped 57% in the year to date. Investors couldn’t dump the stock fast enough when the coronavirus pandemic struck and the economy headed into recession . Currently trading below 27p, are Lloyds shares finally cheap enough to buy? Lloyds shares and TNAV With companies in highly cyclical industries, like banking, I believe in following a value strategy rather than a buy-and-hold one. In other words, buying somewhere near the bottom of the cycle and selling on the recovery. The relationship between a bank’s share price and tangible net asset value (TNAV) is a great way of tracking the cycle. The table below shows this relationship in the case... 👓 View full article

