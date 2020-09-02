|
Tyler Perry has become Hollywood's latest billionaire, according to Forbes
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Forbes, known for keeping track of celebrities' net worth, announced on Tuesday that longtime filmmaker Tyler Perry, 50, is officially a billionaire.
