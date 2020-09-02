Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyler Perry has become Hollywood's latest billionaire, according to Forbes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Forbes, known for keeping track of celebrities' net worth, announced on Tuesday that longtime filmmaker Tyler Perry, 50, is officially a billionaire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tyler Perry Tyler Perry American actor, director, screenwriter, playwright, producer, author, and songwriter

Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire

 Tyler Perry's got something else to take ownership of ... he's now a billionaire!!! Tyler's net worth just jumped and made him the newest official member of the..
TMZ.com
Tyler Perry on Challenges of Filming Amid a Pandemic | THR News [Video]

Tyler Perry on Challenges of Filming Amid a Pandemic | THR News

When it comes to getting Hollywood back to work, few industry leaders have been as proactive as Tyler Perry.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36Published

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

 Hollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The 29-year-old actress made..
WorldNews

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick

 An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew..
CBS News

'Selling Sunset' Cast Hot Bods -- Guess Who!

 It seems like The Oppenheim Group is showing off way more than just some luxury real estate! These Hollywood hotties have been taking over Netflix's top 10 watch..
TMZ.com

Chadwick Boseman: His 5 greatest roles, from 'Black Panther' to 'Da 5 Bloods'

 Chadwick Boseman didn't have nearly enough years to make his mark in Hollywood, but he turned in so many great performances. Here are his five best.
USATODAY.com

Forbes Forbes American business magazine

Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billion

 Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.That makes him worth almost $90 billion more than the second-richest person in..
WorldNews
Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year [Video]

Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year

According to 'Forbes,' these are Netflix's most popular shows of 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry has become Hollywood's latest billionaire, according to Forbes

 Forbes, known for keeping track of celebrities' net worth, announced on Tuesday that longtime filmmaker Tyler Perry, 50, is officially a billionaire.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The Wrap

Warren Buffett's $123 billion Apple stake is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, and IBM

Warren Buffett's $123 billion Apple stake is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, and IBM · *Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM.* · *The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123...
Business Insider Also reported by •Newsmax

Reign's Adelaide Kane Speaks to Where Her Money Goes After Fans Think She's Worth Millions

 Reign actress Adelaide Kane is responding to reports that she’s worth $4 million dollars after starring on the successful CW show for several years. “So I...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

actorjsantiago

Official_JoseSantiagoJr RT @DrJimmyStar: ‘Serpico’ Star Allan Rich Dead at 94|from @JimmyStarsWorld https://t.co/vrOzJ2aVSw 42 minutes ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star ‘Serpico’ Star Allan Rich Dead at 94|from @JimmyStarsWorld https://t.co/vrOzJ2aVSw 56 minutes ago

BrownSquirrel

BrownSquirrel Allan Rich dead: Serpico and Hawaii Five-O star dies aged 94 - https://t.co/srNIUV71jw 2 days ago

cgracer

Cassaundra Redman RT @TrueQanuck11: 2175) Allan Rich, ‘Serpico,’ Quiz Show’ star who overcame Hollywood blacklist, dead at 94. https://t.co/a1BVxw2k5B 3 days ago

TrueQanuck11

Qanuck 2175) Allan Rich, ‘Serpico,’ Quiz Show’ star who overcame Hollywood blacklist, dead at 94. https://t.co/a1BVxw2k5B 3 days ago

Wendymypooh

WendyMills Allan Rich, actor who overcame Hollywood blacklist to star in ‘Serpico,’ ‘Quiz Show,’ dies at 94 https://t.co/yMPsxJ0uBm 5 days ago

obituarywriters

SPOW Allan Rich, the character actor who persevered through the Hollywood blacklist to star in films such as "Serpico,"… https://t.co/uhaUAlVVa4 5 days ago

blogofdeath

The Blog of Death Allan Rich, the character actor who persevered through the Hollywood blacklist to star in films such as "Serpico,"… https://t.co/4kuHtDEhgb 5 days ago