|
Virgin Atlantic set to seal rescue deal after London judge approves plan
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic's £1.2 billion rescue deal is set for completion this week after a London judge sanctioned the airline's restructuring plan in a court hearing...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Virgin Atlantic British airline
Virgin Atlantic creditors vote for €1.3bn rescue packageVirgin Atlantic’s trade creditors voted on Tuesday in favour of a £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion) rescue plan, moving the airline a step closer to completing a..
WorldNews
Virgin Atlantic wins backing for £1.2bn rescue dealA deal with creditors will secure the airline's future for the next 18 months and save 6,500 jobs.
BBC News
Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
The US economy needs more stimulus. Is any coming?London (CNN Business)Economists are still calling for another US stimulus package to boost the economy as Americans head into an uncertain fall. But it's not..
WorldNews
Today in History for September 2ndHighlights of this day in history: Japan signs surrender, officially ending World War II; Union forces occupy Atlanta during the Civil War; A great fire ravages..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: London's Winter Wonderland event cancelledOrganisers hope the event in London's Hyde Park will return in November 2021.
BBC News
UK tells Rishi Sunak now is not the time to raise taxesLondon — Investors, economists and legislators in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party are sending Rishi Sunak a simple message: now is not the time for major..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this