New type of black hole detected in massive collision that sent gravitational waves with a 'bang' Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

(CNN)Astronomers have detected the most massive merging of two black holes yet through the oldest and most distant gravitational waves to ever hit Earth. This collision created the first intermediate-mass black hole ever discovered, and it has a mass of 142 times that of our sun. The "bang" of energy created by this black hole merger released through gravitational waves, or ripples in the space-time continuum, equaled the energy of eight suns. And those ripples took 7 billion years to travel across space to reach us on Earth. This newly discovered black hole has what's called an "intermediate" mass because its mass is between 100 and 1,000 times that of the sun. It's more than that of... (CNN)Astronomers have detected the most massive merging of two black holes yet through the oldest and most distant gravitational waves to ever hit Earth. This collision created the first intermediate-mass black hole ever discovered, and it has a mass of 142 times that of our sun. The "bang" of energy created by this black hole merger released through gravitational waves, or ripples in the space-time continuum, equaled the energy of eight suns. And those ripples took 7 billion years to travel across space to reach us on Earth. This newly discovered black hole has what's called an "intermediate" mass because its mass is between 100 and 1,000 times that of the sun. It's more than that of... 👓 View full article

