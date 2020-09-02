Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jaime Foxx, Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega in 'They Cloned Tyrone'

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Jaime Foxx, Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega in 'They Cloned Tyrone'Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star alongside John Boyega in Netflix's sci-fi mystery They Cloned Tyrone. The story, which has been described as Friday meets Get Out, follows an unlikely trio, who investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Charles King's Macro is behind the feature, which will be the directorial debut of Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier. Along with King,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal [Video]

Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal

Having left Britain's royal family behind, Prince Harry and wife Meghan go Hollywood with a new production deal at Netflix. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

AP Top Stories September 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 2: Biden says school reopening a national emergency; Trump flexes power of incumbency in North Carolina trip; Prince..
USATODAY.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix, 'DWTS' Unveils Star-Studded Lineup & More News | THR News [Video]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix, 'DWTS' Unveils Star-Studded Lineup & More News | THR News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix, 'Dancing with the Stars' has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its upcoming 29th season and 'Mulan' has finally locked down its high-stakes theatrical release date.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:34Published
Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer [Video]

Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer

Audiences got a look at Netflix’s starry adaptation of “The Boys in the Band” this week with the release of the film’s first trailer, viewable above. Based on Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 stage play, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of gay friends living in New York back then. Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is hosting a birthday party for his pal Harold (Zachary Quinto) at a swanky Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content [Video]

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content

Business Insider reports streaming giant Netflix is running a global test to offer some of its content for free. The company's aim is to acquire more members while also pulling back on marketing spend. Netflix is offering first episodes of some original shows and select full-length movies for free to non-subscribers. Pandemic lockdowns drove significant Q2 2020 user growth, and Netflix is likely trying to sustain that momentum.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

John Boyega John Boyega English actor

John Boyega to star in 'Borderland' [Video]

John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'

John Boyega is to lead the cast of IRA thriller 'Borderland', which will also feature Jack Reynor, Felicity Jones and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx American actor, comedian, singer, presenter, and producer from Texas


Teyonah Parris Teyonah Parris American actress


Creed II Creed II 2018 American boxing film directed by Steven Caple Jr.


Macro (computer science) Macro (computer science) concept in computer science

You Might Like


Tweets about this