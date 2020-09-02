|
Jaime Foxx, Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega in 'They Cloned Tyrone'
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star alongside John Boyega in Netflix's sci-fi mystery They Cloned Tyrone. The story, which has been described as Friday meets Get Out, follows an unlikely trio, who investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Charles King's Macro is behind the feature, which will be the directorial debut of Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier. Along with King,...
