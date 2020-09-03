|
Heat put league-best Bucks in 0-2 hole as Jimmy Butler hits free throws with no time remaining
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler was fouled by Bucks' DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired and hit both free throws to give the Heat the Game 2 win and a 2-0 lead.
Jimmy Butler American basketball player
Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1For the second consecutive series, the Bucks dropped Game 1. But the stakes are higher now. Miami is better than Orlando, the Bucks' first-round foe.
USATODAY.com
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award Basketball award
Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player
Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game Against Magic Over Jacob Blake ShootingThe Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday ... electing to not take the court in protest after the Jacob Blake..
TMZ.com
Giannis, Bucks move within 1 game of closing out MagicLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter..
WorldNews
