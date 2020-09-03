Global  
 

Heat put league-best Bucks in 0-2 hole as Jimmy Butler hits free throws with no time remaining

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler was fouled by Bucks' DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired and hit both free throws to give the Heat the Game 2 win and a 2-0 lead.
News video: Shannon reacts to Bucks' Game 1 loss to Heat: 'They got their hands full with Jimmy Butler'

Shannon reacts to Bucks' Game 1 loss to Heat: 'They got their hands full with Jimmy Butler' 02:54

 The Miami Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the series. and Jimmy Butler led his team to a win with a playoff high 40-points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk what this early loss could mean to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and whether the playoff favorites Bucks should have anything...

