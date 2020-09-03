Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Portland protests set up clash between journalists, policePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The beam of a police officer’s flashlight swept across a group of 15 people standing on the sidewalk in downtown Portland, Oregon, recording and taking photos of the nightly protests that have roiled the city for three months. Most in the recent group wore helmets, reflective vests or shirts emblazoned with the word “PRESS” and had media badges dangling from their necks. But some were demonstrators, taking cover behind reporters despite orders to go home or face arrest. “Hey,” an officer yelled at his colleagues as they cleared streets and arrested people who weren't leaving. “Half this group is not press. ... Purple mask isn’t press. Bicyclist not press. ... If they...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Portland Protests Turn Deadly 02:21

 Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20)

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest [Video]

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky and Rochester, New York, Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published
Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest [Video]

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire. Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’. Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released. Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Oregon governor calls for end to Portland protests as they continue for 100th day

 This Saturday marks the 100th consecutive day of protests in Portland, Oregon, even after Governor Brown called for an end to the nightly marches and violence...
CBS News

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

2 pro-Trump cruise rallies held in Portland

 Organizers of both rallies told CBS Portland KOIN​ that they would be paying tribute to Aaron Danielson, the Patriot Prayer supporter who was shot to death..
CBS News

Tensions rise in Portland as city braces for opposing protests

 After more than 100 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, the city of Portland is again on edge Monday as opposing groups stage Labor Day..
CBS News

Protests continue in Portland after more than 100 consecutive days

 Portland's protests were declared a "riot" over the weekend, as demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement passed the 100-day mark. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct [Video]

Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct

A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland's north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published
Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests [Video]

Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests

CBS4's Tom Hanson reports on the latest developments across the U.S.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester [Video]

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester

Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The beam of a police officer’s flashlight swept across a group of 15 people standing on the sidewalk in downtown Portland, Oregon,...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

27 arrested as Portland reaches 100 days of protests

 Protests continue in Portland, Ore. with the 100th day of unrest since demonstrations began following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police...
FOXNews.com

1 Man Shot And Killed During Gathering Of Trump Supporters In Portland

 One man was shot and killed during protests in Portland, Ore., overnight. The shooting happened while a pro-Trump caravan of cars was driving through the city.
NPR


Tweets about this