|
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
India on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese apps as the backlash intensified against Beijing over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbors. The government said the apps -- including the popular video game PUBG and other services provided by Chinese internet giant Tencent -- promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order". India and China, which fought a border war in 1962, have been embroiled in a series of...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tencent Chinese internet conglomerate
PUBG Mobile videogame maker Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availibility of appsThe Indian government banned PUBG citing a threat to India's sovereignty and security.
DNA
PUBG Mobile videogame maker Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availability of appsThe Indian government banned PUBG citing a threat to India's sovereignty and security.
DNA
China denounces India’s 'discriminatory' app banChina on Thursday decried a fresh ban by India on scores of Chinese apps - including the hit game PUBG - as a bitter border showdown seeped out into the tech..
WorldNews
China says India's ban on mobile apps violates 'legal interests' of investorsIndia has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
DNA
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Pakistan made tremendous efforts, sacrifice in fighting terrorism: China
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
Russian Intelligence Hackers Are Back, Microsoft Warns, Aiming at Democrats and RepublicansChina is also growing more adept at targeting campaign workers. But contrary to Trump administration warnings, Beijing is mostly aiming at Biden campaign..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this