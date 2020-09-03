Global  
 

India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute

Thursday, 3 September 2020
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border disputeIndia on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese apps as the backlash intensified against Beijing over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbors. The government said the apps -- including the popular video game PUBG and other services provided by Chinese internet giant Tencent -- promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order". India and China, which fought a border war in 1962, have been embroiled in a series of...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

 In a big move, India has banned at least 118 more Chinese apps. This comes in the backdrop of the hostilities at the border in Ladakh where PLA troops tried to transgress into Indian territory but were thwarted by Indian soldiers. According to the govt, these apps threatened Indian security &...

PUBG Mobile videogame maker Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availibility of apps

 The Indian government banned PUBG citing a threat to India's sovereignty and security.
PUBG Mobile videogame maker Tencent to engage with Indian authorities to ensure availability of apps

 The Indian government banned PUBG citing a threat to India's sovereignty and security.
China denounces India’s 'discriminatory' app ban

 China on Thursday decried a fresh ban by India on scores of Chinese apps - including the hit game PUBG - as a bitter border showdown seeped out into the tech..
China says India's ban on mobile apps violates 'legal interests' of investors

 India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources [Video]

China: shut down, don't sell U.S. TikTok -sources

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters exclusively on Friday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok' [Video]

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse the concept of national security and use its national power to oppress specific companies of other countries."

Pakistan made tremendous efforts, sacrifice in fighting terrorism: China [Video]

Pakistan made tremendous efforts, sacrifice in fighting terrorism: China

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Terrorism is a common challenge faced by all countries. Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifice in fighting terrorism." "The international community should recognize and respect that. China opposes all kinds of terrorism," he added.

Russian Intelligence Hackers Are Back, Microsoft Warns, Aiming at Democrats and Republicans

 China is also growing more adept at targeting campaign workers. But contrary to Trump administration warnings, Beijing is mostly aiming at Biden campaign..
India-China border tensions: Kashmiri weavers and herders suffer [Video]

India-China border tensions: Kashmiri weavers and herders suffer

India and China accuse each other of firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years.

Atmanirbhar Bharat will strengthen India globally: Sitharaman [Video]

Atmanirbhar Bharat will strengthen India globally: Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said that Atmanirbhar Bharat at a time of COVID-19 is a voice which PM gives to every Indian that the people have..

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know [Video]

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow..

Mom Who Lost Own Child To Battle With Cancer Determined To Win The War

 Mom who lost her own child to cancer makes a plea for public to step up donate time and money, even if it is one dollar to help win the war against childhood...
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute

India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute India on Wednesday banned 118 more Chinese apps as the backlash intensified against Beijing over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant...
Mitsotakis’ Greece Acting As A Bully In Mediterranean Sea – OpEd

Mitsotakis’ Greece Acting As A Bully In Mediterranean Sea – OpEd In his article published in April 2020, at London’s Central Banking Magazine, Prof. Dr. Steve H. Hanke [1] argued that: “With the onset of the coronavirus,...
