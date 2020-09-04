|
Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls defense on Raptors' game-winning shot 'a (expletive) disgrace'
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Jaylen Brown tipped his cap to OG Anunoby and the Raptors for the play, but Brown couldn't hide his frustration over the Celtics' defensive lapse.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jaylen Brown American basketball player
Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts
Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada
Celtics, Raptors considering boycott of Thursday's Game 1 to 'demand more attention' after Jacob Blake shootingToronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that players from both teams met Tuesday night to discuss their options, which included a boycott.
USATODAY.com
OG Anunoby British-American basketball player of Nigerian origin
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this