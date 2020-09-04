Big Sean says new album 'Detroit 2' is a salute to his city's 'undeniable soul,' with aim to inspire

Stuff You Didn't Know About Daniel Radcliffe



Daniel Radcliffe gained worldwide recognition thanks to his starring role in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Business Insider is revealing stuff about Radcliffe even his most ardent fans don't know. His go-to karaoke song is Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady." His favorite movie of all time is "12 Angry Men." He met his girlfriend, Erin Darke, on the set of the 2013 movie "Kill Your Darlings." He dislikes social media. Spider-Man is Radcliffe's favorite super hero.

