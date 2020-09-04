Global  
 

Big Sean says new album 'Detroit 2' is a salute to his city's 'undeniable soul,' with aim to inspire

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020
Big Sean's long-awaited album, reworked during the pandemic, pays tribute to Detroit with guests such as Eminem, Stevie Wonder and Dave Chappelle.
