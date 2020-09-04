Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died(CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned to the ground by police in Rochester, New York. Prude was "not the animal that they've treated him like," his daughter, Tashyra Prude, told CNN on Thursday. "That is a human being. That is my father. That is somebody's brother, son, cousin, nephew. This was one of the most loving people I have ever known in my life." Seven officers have been suspended in the case, the latest episode in a heated national reckoning over how police treat Black people. Police officers suspended over Daniel Prude's death, mayor says Daniel Prude, 41, had...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor

Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor 02:19

 Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday said Daniel Prude, a Black man who died by asphyxiation while in police custody, was 'failed by me'.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude suspended as Rochester protests continue

 Protests rocked the city of Rochester, New York for a second straight night following the release of body camera video showing police placing a spit hood over a..
CBS News

Protests over the death of Daniel Prude turned tense overnight in Rochester as demonstrators demanded justice

 The response from Rochester and NY state police to Daniel Prude protesters was described by one City Council member as "unnecessarily aggressive."
 
USATODAY.com

Horrifying video of police killing of Daniel Prude sparks outrage across America

 Newly released video footage showing New York police putting a hood over the head of a psychologically distraught Daniel Prude and pinning him to the ground in..
WorldNews

Mayor suspends officers involved in US man's suffocation death

 Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last spring in Rochester, New York, were suspended Thursday (US time) by the city's..
New Zealand Herald

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Can police officers cover their name tags? Rochester department says yes, for officer safety

 Some Rochester police officers have started covering their name tags at protests after at least one reported threats against his family.
 
USATODAY.com
Rochester police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude [Video]

Rochester police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude [Video]

7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude

Daniel Prude of Chicago was visiting Rochester, New York when he died in police custody. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with his daughter on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:31Published
New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police [Video]

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police

There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Body Camera Video Captured Police Encounter Daniel Prude, Who Later Died Of Suffocation [Video]

Body Camera Video Captured Police Encounter Daniel Prude, Who Later Died Of Suffocation

CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports on the ongoing investigation into Prude's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died

Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died (CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.com

Police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude suspended as Rochester protests continue

 Protests rocked the city of Rochester, New York for a second straight night following the release of body camera video showing police placing a spit hood over a...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSNews24USATODAY.comCTV NewsNPRUpworthyNYTimes.comMediaite

Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Black man's suffocation death

 Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were suspended Thursday by the city's mayor, who said she was...
CTV News Also reported by •NPRUpworthyCBS News

Tweets about this