Donald Trump says he'll award Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump said Friday he intends to give the nation's highest civilian honor to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump

Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump 01:20

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that retired college football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

