Iran may execute innocent wrestler placed in solitary confinement
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () There are growing fears expressed by Iranian human rights activists on Saturday that the Islamic Republic may immediately execute the decorated wrestler Navid Afkari after the authorities placed him in solitary confinement. The Iranian journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad wrote to her over 202,000 followers “URGENT” in tweet, declaring “Navid Afkari has now been taken to solitary confinement and his family has no news of his situation. They’re worried about the fact that the authorities might be preparing his execution. Dear free world: please help us save his life. He is innocent.”...
Imagine living with no significant human contact for years, even decades, in a cell the size of a small bathroom. This is the reality for those in long-term solitary confinement, a form of imprisonment..
