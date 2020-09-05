Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran may execute innocent wrestler placed in solitary confinement

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Iran may execute innocent wrestler placed in solitary confinementThere are growing fears expressed by Iranian human rights activists on Saturday that the Islamic Republic may immediately execute the decorated wrestler Navid Afkari after the authorities placed him in solitary confinement. The Iranian journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad wrote to her over 202,000 followers “URGENT” in tweet, declaring “Navid Afkari has now been taken to solitary confinement and his family has no news of his situation. They’re worried about the fact that the authorities might be preparing his execution. Dear free world: please help us save his life. He is innocent.”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Masih Alinejad Masih Alinejad Iranian journalist and writer


Islamic republic Islamic republic Theocratic republic based on Islamic law

Iran begins annual Strait of Hormuz war games amid tensions with US

 Iran’s military on Thursday began an expansive annual three-day exercise near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported, with the manoeuvres taking..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner [Video]

What happens to people in solitary confinement | Laura Rovner

Imagine living with no significant human contact for years, even decades, in a cell the size of a small bathroom. This is the reality for those in long-term solitary confinement, a form of imprisonment..

Credit: TED     Duration: 12:07Published
R. Kelly in solitary confinement following prison attack [Video]

R. Kelly in solitary confinement following prison attack

R. Kelly has been placed in solitary confinement in a Chicago, Illinois prison after he was beaten up in his cell by a fellow inmate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

India’s Endeavor To Recalibrate Ties With Iran – Analysis

India’s Endeavor To Recalibrate Ties With Iran – Analysis By Vandana Mishra On September 5, 2020 Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a visit to Iran to meet his counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami. The...
Eurasia Review

What Iran Really Wants – OpEd

What Iran Really Wants – OpEd In his “The Art of War”, the ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu said: “Know your enemy and know yourself, and you will not be defeated in a hundred...
Eurasia Review

Iran To Link Its Power Grid To Russia, Azerbaijan

 Iran’s electricity grid will be connected with Russia and Azerbaijan in a few months, once grid compatibility studies are completed, Iran’s Energy Minister...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this