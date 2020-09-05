Iran may execute innocent wrestler placed in solitary confinement Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are growing fears expressed by Iranian human rights activists on Saturday that the Islamic Republic may immediately execute the decorated wrestler Navid Afkari after the authorities placed him in solitary confinement. The Iranian journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad wrote to her over 202,000 followers "URGENT" in tweet, declaring "Navid Afkari has now been taken to solitary confinement and his family has no news of his situation. They're worried about the fact that the authorities might be preparing his execution. Dear free world: please help us save his life. He is innocent."


