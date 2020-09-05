Global  
 

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life Broadcasts

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life BroadcastsFacebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death and who wanted to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced that he was stopping all food and drink. Prostrate on his bed, Alain Cocq posted video of himself Friday after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal. “I know the days ahead are going to be very difficult,” he...
Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter [Video]

Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter

Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24. Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Police clash with anti-migrant protesters at Dover port [Video]

Police clash with anti-migrant protesters at Dover port

Anti-migrant protesters have clashed with police, with some arrests being made, during protests at Dover Harbour. At the same time, Kent's Anti-Racism Network activists gathered in the town centre to show solidarity with refugees. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published
Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests for th [Video]

Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests for th

Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Facebook blocks livestream of an ill French man who wanted to broadcast his death

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook has blocked the live stream of a man in France suffering from an incurable ailment who planned to..
The Verge

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Frenchman with rare disease to livestream his death [Video]

Frenchman with rare disease to livestream his death

A Frenchman suffering from a rare and incurable condition is livestreaming his death on social media as he refuses to take food, drink or medicine after President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for euthanasia. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Turkey calls Macron ‘hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

 Turkish foreign minister has called French President Emmanuel Macron “hysterical” over his meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as..
WorldNews
France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus [Video]

France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulus

France plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signaling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published
Macron marks Lebanon centennial ahead of government talks [Video]

Macron marks Lebanon centennial ahead of government talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 07:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Macron Using Lebanon As A Gateway To Iran – OpEd

Macron Using Lebanon As A Gateway To Iran – OpEd By Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib* Faisal Abbas, the editor in chief of Arab News, this week wrote an article saying that the French President Emmanuel Macron had...
Eurasia Review

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life Broadcasts

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life Broadcasts Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted...
WorldNews

As virus rebounds in France, Macron bristles at border rules

 VILLENEUVE-LA-GARENNE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged European neighbors to better coordinate cross-border virus restrictions...
SeattlePI.com

