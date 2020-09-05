Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life Broadcasts Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death and who wanted to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced that he was stopping all food and drink. Prostrate on his bed, Alain Cocq posted video of himself Friday after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal. “I know the days ahead are going to be very difficult,” he... 👓 View full article

