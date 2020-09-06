Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets both pull level in NBA play-offs after wins

BBC News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright reacts to Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to beat Celtics in Semis Game 3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to beat Celtics in Semis Game 3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 03:12

 Nick Wright discusses the Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to take the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the semifinals in the NBA playoffs. Nick feels this was both an exceptional play by the Raptors and an 'indefensible mistake by the Celtics'.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Toronto Raptors Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada

Celtics guard Brown fumes over Anunoby buzzer-beater

 Jaylen Brown was left fuming after OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater snatched a dramatic 104-103 win for the Toronto Raptors to reduce the Boston Celtics' series lead..
WorldNews

Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls defense on Raptors' game-winning shot 'a (expletive) disgrace'

 Jaylen Brown tipped his cap to OG Anunoby and the Raptors for the play, but Brown couldn't hide his frustration over the Celtics' defensive lapse.
USATODAY.com

Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3

 OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1

 After losing a rout in the opener, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points to lead the Nuggets over the Clippers 110-101 in Game 2.
USATODAY.com

Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play Clippers

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs..
WorldNews

Denver Nuggets survive Utah Jazz rally in Game 7 to complete comeback from 3-1 down

 Nuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.
USATODAY.com
Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz [Video]

Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz

Murray had his second 50-point game of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach

Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

NBA players reunite with their families

 Families are reuniting inside the NBA bubble. Watch these sweet moments unfold.
USATODAY.com

NBA legend Nash lands first head coach role

 Former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash joins the Brooklyn Nets in his first role as a head coach.
BBC News

Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com

Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts


Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers crush Nuggets in Game 1 to set early tone for series

 Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers sent an early message with a dominant 120-97 win over the Nuggets in their second-round opener.
USATODAY.com

NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two

 The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating [Video]

Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published
Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down [Video]

Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down

Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs by the slimmest of margins.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:38Published
What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement [Video]

What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement

The NBA is at a watershed moment around social justice and the Toronto Raptors are rising up to the occasion.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA play-offs: Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets win to level series

 The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
BBC Sport

Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets both pull level in NBA play-offs after wins

 The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
BBC News Also reported by •Denver PostCBS Sports

NBA, players reach social justice-focused agreement that will restart playoff games

 The NBA playoffs will resume on Saturday following an agreement reached by the league and its players. The league canceled games after players on several teams...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TheTimesofMalta

Times of Malta Nuggets fight back against Los Angeles Clippers in NBA play-offs. https://t.co/ZtHo5O8GmL 31 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness RT @swissbusiness: NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two https://t.co/x8hm1mEuYp https://… 5 days ago

slffemenino

gonzalo oscar leal BASQUET INTERNACIONAL NBA PLAY OFFS CONFERENCIA ESTE SENIFINALES BOSTOS CELTICS 1 0 TORONTO RAPTORS MILWAUKEE BUC… https://t.co/z80hloJMpI 5 days ago

themodella

__Sporthub The Los Angeles Clippers advances to the second round of the #NBA  play offs after they eliminated the Dallas Mavericks #sporthub 6 days ago

RexfordArmoo1

rEXFORD aRMOO Los Angeles Clippers knocks out Dallas Mavericks in NBA play-offs https://t.co/BU8BkFXpkj 6 days ago

gertabares

Germán Tabares RT @BBCSport: The Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the #NBA play-offs after they eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Orl… 6 days ago

charles70009741

charles NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two https://t.co/SZLXgc6QTv https://t.co/Ca1pRLgt8I 6 days ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com RT @BetFastcom: BBCSport: The Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the #NBA play-offs after they eliminated the Dallas Mave… 6 days ago