|
Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets both pull level in NBA play-offs after wins
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada
Celtics guard Brown fumes over Anunoby buzzer-beaterJaylen Brown was left fuming after OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater snatched a dramatic 104-103 win for the Toronto Raptors to reduce the Boston Celtics' series lead..
WorldNews
Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls defense on Raptors' game-winning shot 'a (expletive) disgrace'Jaylen Brown tipped his cap to OG Anunoby and the Raptors for the play, but Brown couldn't hide his frustration over the Celtics' defensive lapse.
USATODAY.com
Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bounce back to beat Clippers in Game 2 and even series 1-1After losing a rout in the opener, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points to lead the Nuggets over the Clippers 110-101 in Game 2.
USATODAY.com
Nuggets edge Jazz to complete comeback from 3-1 down, will play ClippersLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs..
WorldNews
Denver Nuggets survive Utah Jazz rally in Game 7 to complete comeback from 3-1 downNuggets became just the 12th team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-1 in the series as they held off the Jazz in a dramatic Game 7.
USATODAY.com
Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
NBA players reunite with their familiesFamilies are reuniting inside the NBA bubble. Watch these sweet moments unfold.
USATODAY.com
NBA legend Nash lands first head coach roleFormer NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash joins the Brooklyn Nets in his first role as a head coach.
BBC News
Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com
Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers crush Nuggets in Game 1 to set early tone for seriesKawhi Leonard and the Clippers sent an early message with a dominant 120-97 win over the Nuggets in their second-round opener.
USATODAY.com
NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round twoThe Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this