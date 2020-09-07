|
After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The model-actor took to Instagram today to reveal that she is asymptomatic and in home quarantine
After Arjun, Malaika tested COVID positive
As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in India, After Arjun Kapoor declaring on social media that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, ETimes now has it...
IndiaTimes
