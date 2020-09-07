Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also tests positive for COVID-19

Hindu Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The model-actor took to Instagram today to reveal that she is asymptomatic and in home quarantine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted [Video]

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published
Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture with her girl gang [Video]

Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture with her girl gang

Actress Malaika Arora on Friday treated her fans with a throwback picture with her Bffs including Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

After Arjun, Malaika tested COVID positive

 As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in India, After Arjun Kapoor declaring on social media that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, ETimes now has it...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this