After recuperating from COVID-19, Arjun Kapoor to donate plasma Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

... Arjun Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus , is currently at home recuperating. The actor, who has always displayed his intent to do good for the society, has decided to donate his plasma so that he can help save the lives of people who are in critical need for plasma. We hear Arjun wants to motivate recovered 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this