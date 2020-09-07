|
Labor Day, Julian Assange, Serena Williams, Creek Fire: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams seeks to continue US Open run, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange is back in court and more news to know Monday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Labor Day Public holiday in the United States
Hope Beel's Teeny-Weeny White Labor Day Bikini!Today's Summer Hot Shots are coming to you from sun-drenched shores of Tulum, Mexico where fitness guru Hope Beel flexed her flawless physique in a white-hot..
TMZ.com
Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24Published
What to Watch For on Labor Day From Trump and BidenThe vice-presidential candidates will be on opposite ends of Wisconsin, a battleground that is increasingly essential to President Trump in November.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12Published
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange back in court for showdown over extradition to U.S. to face spying chargesA British court will decide whether Julian Assange is sent to the U.S. to stand trial where he faces a maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
USATODAY.com
5/01: CBSN AMJulian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison; May Day Demonstrations across Europe, Asia.
CBS News
For Years, Journalists Cheered Assange’s Abuse. Now They’ve Paved His Path to a US GulagCourt hearings in Britain over the US administration’s extradition case against Julian Assange begin in earnest next week. The decade-long saga that brought us..
WorldNews
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Serena Williams American tennis player
Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand SlamSerena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane StephensSerena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
USATODAY.com
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:11Published
Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01Published
'Sad and empty' Djokovic 'extremely sorry' for hurting line judgeNovak Djokovic apologises for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is "extremely sorry for creating her such stress".
BBC News
WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this