Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labor Day, Julian Assange, Serena Williams, Creek Fire: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams seeks to continue US Open run, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange is back in court and more news to know Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Hope Beel's Teeny-Weeny White Labor Day Bikini!

 Today's Summer Hot Shots are coming to you from sun-drenched shores of Tulum, Mexico where fitness guru Hope Beel flexed her flawless physique in a white-hot..
TMZ.com
Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California [Video]

Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California

A dangerous heat wave was baking swaths of the western United States through the weekend, and many locations in California registered record-high temperatures on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

What to Watch For on Labor Day From Trump and Biden

 The vice-presidential candidates will be on opposite ends of Wisconsin, a battleground that is increasingly essential to President Trump in November.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states [Video]

Coronavirus cases rising in 22 U.S. states

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange back in court for showdown over extradition to U.S. to face spying charges

 A British court will decide whether Julian Assange is sent to the U.S. to stand trial where he faces a maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
USATODAY.com

5/01: CBSN AM

 Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison; May Day Demonstrations across Europe, Asia.
CBS News

For Years, Journalists Cheered Assange’s Abuse. Now They’ve Paved His Path to a US Gulag

 Court hearings in Britain over the US administration’s extradition case against Julian Assange begin in earnest next week. The decade-long saga that brought us..
WorldNews
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report [Video]

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

[NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part: a scarlet scrunchie in her hair. During her second singles match against Margarita Gasparya on Thursday, September 3, Williams wore a gray Nike dress with a matching gray scrunchie.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand Slam

 Serena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
USATODAY.com
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the tournament offered littleencouragement for her supporters but she has stepped up her game on the bigstage so many times that it was no surprise to see her among the titlefavourites anyway, particularly with six of the top 10 missing. She won herfirst two matches in straight sets but this was always going to be a biggertest, and it was one she looked unlikely to pass in a first set that wasdominated by 2017 champion Stephens.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens

 Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
USATODAY.com

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident [Video]

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King among those weighing in on social media after Novak Djokovic incident at U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published
Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

'Sad and empty' Djokovic 'extremely sorry' for hurting line judge

 Novak Djokovic apologises for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is "extremely sorry for creating her such stress".
BBC News

WikiLeaks WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media


Related videos from verified sources

Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast [Video]

Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:11Published
Williams Fork Fire: Increase In Smoke Possible Monday & Tuesday [Video]

Williams Fork Fire: Increase In Smoke Possible Monday & Tuesday

There could be an increase smoke from the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County on Monday and Tuesday, officials warned. If the weather conditions allow, crews plan to burn vegetation between control..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:06Published
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast & Tropical Storm Isaias Update [Video]

Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast & Tropical Storm Isaias Update

Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast & Tropical Storm Isaias Update

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:37Published

Tweets about this