UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
UK government warned not to renege on Brexit dealLondon (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that the British government was planning new legislation that would undermine elements of it. The Financial Times, quoting three people familiar with the plans, reported that sections of a market bill slated for publication Wednesday, are expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs. This "could undermine the agreement on Northern Ireland that Boris Johnson signed last October to avoid a return to a hard border in the region," one person...
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable' [Video]

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 115 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treaty

 Overriding protocol could capsize trade talks and lead to no deal next month alarm at Covid-19 spike in UK Novak Djokovic ‘sad’ after US Open default Morning..
WorldNews

Leaders react to Government ‘treachery’ on Brexit

 A “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the Government’s reported plan to..
WorldNews

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit

 The European Union's chief negotiator in Brexit talks has said he is "worried and disappointed" about the lack of compromises being made by the British..
WorldNews

UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier

 The UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned...
WorldNews
Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility [Video]

Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility

The EU's head of Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier says the UK must show thesame "flexibility and creativity" as the European Union if they are to reach adeal. He also said the “economic Brexit” will have negative consequences, butsome of these can be minimised.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon [Video]

George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon

Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country. “The Prime Minister has been clear,we’re not after anything exceptional or special really,” he told BBCBreakfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Turkey urges EU to be 'impartial' in eastern Mediterranean row

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on the EU to be "impartial" in the growing row over energy prospecting in contested eastern Mediterranean waters,..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange [Video]

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange

Drums were beaten as crowds of protesters roared outside the Old Baileydemanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed ahead of his extraditionhearing. More than 100 protesters, many brandishing placards saying “don’textradite Assange”, and members of the media gathered outside the London courton Monday morning in support of Assange’s fight against extradition to theUnited States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey [Video]

Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey

Supporters of Julian Assange gather outside the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing [Video]

Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing

Julian Assange has arrived at the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange

 The extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange. It is not due process. It is due..
WorldNews

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Leaked documents reveal Trump 'doesn't understand where hatred in NI comes from'

 US president Donald Trump asked then-prime minister Theresa May why there was so much "hatred" in Northern Ireland, according to leaked documents recorded during..
WorldNews

10-man Northern Ireland snatch draw against Romania

 A late header by substitute Gavin Whyte snatches a draw for 10-man Northern Ireland in new manager Ian Baraclough's first game in charge.
BBC News
UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists [Video]

UK tourists angered by changes to nations' exemption lists

Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman [Video]

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman

Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in the World War II film The Last Rifleman, with the production scheduled to commence shooting this winter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Financial Times Financial Times London-based international daily newspaper

Amazon takes down a five-star fraud in the UK

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon’s top reviewers in the UK appear to have engaged in fraud, leaving thousands of five-star ratings in..
The Verge

Read Apple’s commitment to freedom of expression that doesn’t mention China

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Friday, Apple published a new human rights policy committing to “freedom of information and expression”..
The Verge

German prosecutors drop probe of journalists over Wirecard

 BERLIN (AP) German prosecutors said Thursday they have closed an investigation into two journalists with the Financial Times that was launched following reports..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’ [Video]

Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15

 LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked tough on Sunday ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, saying Britain..
WorldNews

UK PM sets 15 October deadline for EU trade deal

 Boris Johnson will say both sides should "move on" if there is no agreement by 15 October.
BBC News

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 116 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 219 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 218 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit [Video]

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:54Published

Brexit talks deadlocked: UK plans to override parts of EU withdrawal deal

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce legislation that will undermine key parts of the withdrawal deal with the EU. The UK and the EU need to reach...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC News

Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15

Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15 LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked tough on Sunday ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, saying Britain...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Brexit: Boris Johnson gives Oct 15 as deadline for trade deal, tells EU to agree or 'move on'

 If no free-trade deal between the European Union and UK can be reached by October 15, both sides should "accept that and move on," UK Prime Minister Boris...
DNA Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC News

