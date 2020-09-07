|
Samsung wins $6.6 billion Verizon 5G order
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
China may dump US Treasuries as Sino-US tensions flare Samsung Electronics clinched a US$6.6 billion agreement to provide 5G network equipment to Verizon in the United States, a regulatory filing showed Monday, expanding its presence in the strategically crucial market. The South Korean tech giant said the massive deal was equivalent to 3.4% of its...
